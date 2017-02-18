‘Is this the change we promised Nigerians? – Ben Murray-Bruce writes
Read his piece below… Two weeks ago, the Chairman of the Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, made a startling revelation that shook me and many right thinking Nigerians to our foundation. At a time Nigeria is going through a daunting economic recession, it was revealed that we plan on spending the sum of N250 million to build a gatehouse for the Vice
isaac February 18th, 2017 at 4:32 pm
Why should nigeria be heartless like this
TUNDE February 18th, 2017 at 7:30 pm
that is total nonsence some less pervilage are dieing of hunger u guys are there planing 2 build a gatehouse worth 250m