‘Is this the change we promised Nigerians? – Ben Murray-Bruce writes

Posted February 18, 2017 9:21 am by Comments (2)

Read his piece below… Two weeks ago, the Chairman of the Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, made a startling revelation that shook me and many right thinking Nigerians to our foundation. At a time Nigeria is going through a daunting economic recession, it was revealed that we plan on spending the sum of N250 million to build a gatehouse for the Vice

2 responses to ‘Is this the change we promised Nigerians? – Ben Murray-Bruce writes

  1. isaac February 18th, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Why should nigeria be heartless like this

    Reply

  2. TUNDE February 18th, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    that is total nonsence some less pervilage are dieing of hunger u guys are there planing 2 build a gatehouse worth 250m

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. In another couple of years, Nigerians will see the change we promised– Vice President Osinbajo ays Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the change that his party promised during the 2015 campaign will be visible in...
  2. The change APC promised Nigerians is real, in spite of … – Lai Mohammed Ahead of its one year anniversary, the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja appreciated Nigerians for their “support, endurance and...
  3. Nigeria in unfortunate reality of ‘change’ – Murray Bruce Mobola Sadiq Nigerian business magnate, founder of the Silverbird Group and Senator representing the Bayelsa East constituency, in Bayelsa State...
  4. Hurried TSA implementation quickened recession – Murray-Bruce SenaTor representing Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce says the “hurried implementation” of the Treasury Single Account, TSA, may be...
  5. Ben Murray-Bruce flies Arik..business class…Nigerians react! :-) The businessman and Senator shared photos of himself in the business class section of Arik Air…and Nigerians reacted. They reacted...
  6. Ben Murray-Bruce mocks the change slogan of this administration Reacting to the current high exchange rate, N500 to $ 1, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce mocked the change slogan of the...
  7. With Tarkwa Bay, Nigerians do not need holiday abroad – Ben Murray-Bruce A photo the senator took at Tarkwa Bay, showed the senator on the back of a jet ski, enjoying a...
  8. Buhari Will Take Nigeria To Promised Land, Says Osinbajo • CAN president offers solution to recession Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Nigerians to be of good courage, saying...
  9. Social Investment Spending Will Benefit Over 8 million Nigerians – Presidency The federal government would be directly impacting the lives of more than eight million Nigerians in different social investment 2016...
  10. ‘I’ll fight for Nigerians when I get to the Senate’ – Ben Murray-Bruce The Senator-elect has been on a roll this weekend. Writing articles, tweeting etc. This time he says he’s not going...

< YOHAIG home