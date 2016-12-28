It’s showtime – Big Brother Naija is back!!!

Posted December 28, 2016 5:21 pm by Comments

It’s showtime – Big Brother Naija is back!!!

Big Brother Naija – the biggest reality show is back and warning: the show may cause addiction to your TV. Get ready to see 12 strangers in biggie’s house for 11 weeks with absolutely nowhere to hide…
Watch housemates as they scheme, show raw talent and real life drama for the big prize of N25million and a KIA Sorento

Big Brother Naija will be on your TV screens from 22nd January, 2017 and available on all DStv packages (channel 198) and GOtv Plus (channel 29). The only thing you’ll have time for is Big Brother Naija.

Stay subscribed to DStv or GOtv plus for the most anticipated Big Brother Naija.

Nairabet.com

Proudly sponsored by PayPorte.

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Big Brother Naija – Coming Soon! Big Brother Nigeria is back! The Nigeria reality TV show based on the Big Brother TV series will return to...
  2. After 10 years hiatus, Big Brother Nigeria returns By Benjamin Njoku MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the Nigeria reality TV show based on the Big Brother...
  3. DStv debut Trace Naija & Trace Mziki channels in September DStv has announced the addition of two brand new music channels, TRACE Naija and TRACE Mziki, set to hit screens...
  4. MultiChoice concludes auditions for Big Brother Naija Only one housemate will win the prize money of N25 million and a new KIA Sorento car. The post MultiChoice...
  5. Linda Ikeji’s Younger Brother, Michael, Acquires Brand New Lexus Jeep (Pics) Linda Ikeji’s younger brother Peks Michael Ikeji who just won true heroes awards for young entrepreneur of the year in...
  6. Big Brother Nigeria 2017 Auditions: How To Apply Are you looking for how to apply for Big Brother Naija, well here are the audition dates, venues, application forms...
  7. WATCH Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2015 Tonight on Africa Magic Family – DStv Ch154 & GOtv Ch2 Tonight, Nigeria will witness the crowning of another queen at the 2015 edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria...
  8. Made in Naija Meets Made for Naija: Independence F-Art-Shion Show calls for participation Are you a Nigerian fashion designer with a brand whose quality can be term as world class? Do you make...
  9. All the Fun Photos as DSTV Introduces ‘Hoolee’ – Africa’s First Pop-up Children’s Channel The 2015 MultiChoice Africa Content Showcase Extravaganza had a lot of goodies in store for all DSTV and GoTV watchers...
  10. Too Funny! What Happens When You Tell Your Naija Mum You Got a Tattoo We discovered YouTuber Comedy Shorts Gamer when we were researching his brother KSI for a feature last week. KSI is...

< YOHAIG home