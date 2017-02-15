Just a month after he became president #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending and the tweets are hilarious

Posted February 15, 2017 12:21 pm by Comments

The internet really has no chill. For some very weird reasons, a funny hashtag, #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending on Twitter with Americans taking all sorts of shots at President Trump. See more tweets after the cut…

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. #LagosHawkersPolicy Trending On Twitter (Screenshots) With The Ban Placed On Hawkers In The Streets Of Lagos By Their Governor Akinwunmi Ambode As To Be Fined...
  2. #1000NigerianWaysToDie Trending On Twitter (Photos) Enjoy https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/1000NigerianWaysToDie?src=hash Nairaland...
  3. Busted! Between Singer Runtown & A Twitter User (See Hilarious Tweets) A twitter user lied that he met with Runtown, but runtown busted him, saying "it never happened’ see their tweets...
  4. President Obama reads means tweets directed at him & it’s brutal US president Barack Obama appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday Thursday March 12th and agreed to do what other celebs...
  5. Noble Igwe shares hilarious tweets about MMM; says he invested his office rent Today, It was announced that MMM Nigeria has frozen it’s members account for one month. Noble Igwe took to twitter...
  6. Audu Maikori’s tweets on Southern Kaduna killings sparks Twitter war! Chocolate City President, Audu Maikori lately has been drifting towards politics. Though he’s not made public any intentions to run...
  7. “A large percentage of rape victims are willing preys” OAP @MayourSpeaks is Trending for the Wrong Reasons OAP @MayourSpeaks has been trending on Twitter all day because of his very controversial views on rape. His views are...
  8. #YouKnowYourMumIsNigerian – Hilarious topic trending on Nigerian twitter Nigerians are recalling hilarious experiences with their mums in various situations with the hashtag #YouKnowYourMumIsNigerian. More tweets after the cut....
  9. #SomeoneTellCNN trending on twitter after CNN referred to Kenya as a Terror hotbed The hashtag is trending on twitter after CNN referred to Kenya as a terror hotbed. Kenyans are mad at the...
  10. This Interview by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina is Trending… President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity – Femi Adesina was in the hot seat on Channels TV and...

< YOHAIG home