Just a month after he became president #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending and the tweets are hilarious
Posted February 15, 2017 12:21 pm by admin Comments
The internet really has no chill. For some very weird reasons, a funny hashtag, #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending on Twitter with Americans taking all sorts of shots at President Trump. See more tweets after the cut…
What do you think?