Oba Joel Daodu, the Oniyani of Iyani Akoko, who was kidnapped on the 16th of April by gunmen along Owo/Ikare- Akoko highway in Ondo State, has been released. The Oba was found walking by the roadside in Ayede-Ogbese, along Akure-Owo highway from where he was then taken to the police station. This was confirmed to Channels Television by both the Chief Press Secretary to the Ondo State Governor,