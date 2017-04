Kidnappers of the Oniyani of Iyani-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Joel Daodu, are demanding a N5 million ransom before they will release him. The monarch was kidnapped near Oba-Akoko on the Owo-Ikare road on Saturday April 15th alongside one of his prominent chiefs, John Afelumo. The kidnappers had earlier demanded a N15 million ransom but have now reduced it to N5 million.