Senator Isiaka Adeleke who passed on in Osun State yesterday is scheduled to be laid to rest at 10a:m today. LIB gathered that his burial was earlier scheduled for 4:pm on Sunday but it was postponed after his younger brother, Deji ordered for autopsy to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death. His body was returned to Ladoke Akintola Hospital in Osogbo for the autopsy.