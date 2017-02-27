Learn textile design, fashion design, fashion illustration with CAD and corset-making at Martwayne
We have amazing fashion courses coming up at Martwayne. Now is the opportunity to develop your inner creativity and earn an extra income! Think about it, if all you have been doing so far is just sewing for people, how about learning how to design your own fabrics, selling them to your customers and creating a new stream of income? After all, aso-ebi is still huge despite the recession. OR
Daniel February 27th, 2017 at 4:41 pm
Is another way of employ our youths. I would also like to be one of the beneficiaries. I also I have experience of sworing and design shirts when I was in school then. If these opportunities comes out I we be greatful to take part there.