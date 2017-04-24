Let him prove himself worthy before gaining access into your underwear – Beverly Naya advices Ladies
Posted April 24, 2017 6:21 am by admin Comments
Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya is of the opinion that Ladies shouldn’t give themselves up to men who haven’t proved themselves worthy, especially as a lot of guys would say just about anything to get into their underwear. Read what she wrote below:
Related posts:
- BN Beauty: 10 Times Beverly Naya Totally Gave Us Natural Hair Goals Nollywood actress Beverly Naya has been giving us serious natural hair goals for the past year. In the past we...
- Beverly Naya just Launched her Official Website + Check out her Lovely New Photos! The very talented and beautiful Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has joined the league of the celebrities with heir with their...
- Beverly Naya’s portrait goes to Chicago A portrait of British-born Nigerian actress, Beverly Naya’s has been selected among twelve other individual portraits by the Museum of...
- #HairGoals! Beverly Naya Shows Off her Hair 13 Months after Going Natural There’s nothing like some natural hair inspiration to get you focused on your hair journey. Nollywood actress and Dark &...
- 3 Shades of Black Beauty! See Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun & Di’Ja on TW’s 2015 Beauty Edition It’s a bevy of beautiful ladies for TW Magazine’s June Beauty Edition with model & TV host, Zainab Balogun; Mavin...
- #FiftyShadesofBlack – ‘Ugly’, ‘Too Skinny’, ‘Alien’, ‘Inferior’! Beverly Naya Takes on Inner Beauty with Stirring Campaign Last year, Nollywood actress Beverly Naya started a campaign titled #FiftyShadesofBlack to inspire young black girls to love their skin...
- Dolapo Oni & Beverly Naya Speak on Loving One’s Self Unconditionally, Marriage, Ambitions & More on ‘Late Night with Nike Oshinowo’ On tonight’s episode of ‘Late Night with Nike Oshinowo’, host Nike Oshinowo is joined by media personality Dolapo Oni and...
- BN Collection to Closet: Beverly Naya in Iconic Invanity Hey Style lovers – It’s time for another edition of BN Collection to Closet! This is a style feature where...
- Official Photos! Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Anee Icha & More at ‘Before 30’ Premiere Before 30, a drama series centered around four women living in Lagos and the pressures they face to be married...
- Beverly Naya, Gideon Okeke, DJ Obi, Lola Savage & More at Moët Ice Impérial’s All White Day Party at Radisson Blu To kick of the Easter 2016 holidays, Moët Ice Impérial held another amazing all white party at the Radisson Blu...
What do you think?