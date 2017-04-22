LIB Special Report: 7 Years after his death, Is Dagrin a forgotten Hero? Written By: Adedayo Showemimo

Once you are dead, you are dead but the least we as humans can do is to remember our loved ones the best way we can. Unfortunately this can’t be said for Legendary Nigerian rapper, Olaitan Oladapo Olaonipekun, aka ‘Dagrin’ who died on this day 7 years ago. On Thursday, April 20, 2017 LIB paid a visit to the late rapper’s tombstone at Atan cemetery, Yaba ahead of his 7th year remembrance and

