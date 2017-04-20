Linda Ikeji TV’s The Gifted reality show! Auditions taking place April 29th. Watch promo for details!
The auditions for The Gifted Online Talent Reality Show will take next Saturday April 29th at The Place, plot 3b, block A10, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase one. Time is 9am.
