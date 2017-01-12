Lol..43-year-old man who wrote secondary education exam wants the board probed after scoring a D for third time

Patrick Ngigi from Nairobi is calling on the government to probe the 2016 result of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, after scoring a grade of D for the third time.

According to Nairobi News, his first attempt was in the year 2015 where he scored a D plain, followed by his second attempt scoring a D plus.

Last year the 43-year-old took the examination again hoping to get a better grade but arrived back at grade D plain, taking him back to his first score.

Speaking to NTV, the frustrated Patrick who took the exam in his hope to study psychology at the University since dropping out of school, while at form two 27 years ago, said;

‘I’m disappointed, the Cabinet Secretary for Education should do the audit for the KCSE results. I personally support and I ask other students who feel the same way to raise their voices.’

Grade D in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education means a lower grade, which hinders candidates from securing admission to their preferred University.

