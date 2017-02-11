Lovely photos of singer Di’ja, her hubby Rotimi and their son
Posted February 11, 2017 7:21 pm by admin Comments
The couple and their handsome son looked beautiful at a family celebration yesterday. See more pics after the cut…
Related posts:
- Lovely New Photos Of Singer Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as singer Kcee’s is a married man and proud dad. Check out these beautiful new...
- Check Out These Adorable Photos Of Singer Dija With Her Husband And Cute Son Mavin star ,Dija attended a birthday party with her hubby and their adorable son. See the lovely photos below https://www.instagram.com/aphrodija/...
- Lovely Photos Of Actress Uche Jombo And Her Husband With 2face Idibia Actress Uche Jumbo who is currently in the states with her US based husband Kenny Rodriguez, shared a rare photo...
- Singer Seyi Shay Hangs Out With Omotola And Her Lovely Girls In Los Angeles (Photos) Singer Seyi Shay is in the USA and star actress,Omotola is also on vacation with her hubby and kids. The...
- Actress Stephanie Okereke Looks Beautiful In This Outfit (Photos) The beautiful shared the pics below on her IG page looking beautiful as she step out in a black dress....
- Dija’s wedding was so secretive the official photographer didn’t meet her till the wedding day Henry Oji the official photographer that captured moments from Dija’s 2015 secret wedding has just revealed how secretive the wedding...
- Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Yoruba Guy & His Igbo Fiancée Love don’t cost a thing… So is the case of this beautiful Igbo bride-to-be Ada, who had found love in...
- Lovely new photos of former child singer, Benita Okojie She looks great! Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
- Lovely New Photos Of Mikel Obi’s Twin Daughters Check out these new photos of Super Eagles Mikel John Obi’s twin daughters with girlfriend, Olga – Mia & Ava....
- Singer 9ice And His Family Wow In New Photos As They Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday Singer and politician, 9ice and lover, Olasunkanmi Ajala,posed in stunning family photos to mark their daughter, Princess Halimat Michelle ‘s...
What do you think?