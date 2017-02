Queen of pop, Madonna, will be adopting two more children from Malawi. This was confirmed by Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi’s judiciary who revealed that the country’s High Court made the ruling Tuesday. Madonna, 58, already adopted two Malawian children, David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. This is in addition to her two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco. Madonna who was