Malawi court sentences Pakistan man to16 years in jail for sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl

The Zomba Magistrate Court in Malawi has sentenced a Pakistan national, Jaral Raja to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. State Assistant Prosecutor, Josophine Chigawa told the court that Jaral Raja a businessman trading as Asante Cash and Carry at Liwonde Township had been sexually abusing the victim between 13th and 19th August 2016. According to her, it all

