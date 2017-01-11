Man beheads his 60-year-old lover in Ghana

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly beheaded his lover under a strange circumstance. The man identified as Kisseh Adowah is believed to have decapitated the head of late Korkor Sarah Mormorbi Wormenor, at a village near Kasseh in the Ada District of the Greater Accra Region on Sunday.
Speaking to 3News, the Ada District Police Commander, Supt. Faustina Agyeiwaa Koduah Andoh-Kwofie, who confirmed the brutal incident said that the head of the deceased couldn’t be found, adding that the body was going to be sent to the Accra Police Hospital for an autopsy.
‘We could not find the head so we are sending the body to the Police hospital.’
According to relatives of the deceased, they said the victim had left for Adowah’s home at about 10:30pm on Sunday where they usually spend the night together.

After endlessly waiting upon her return, they became alarmed Monday morning when she did not return by 10:00am and proceeded to the house of Adowah but did not find the two in the room.

They mounted a search for the two leading to the discovery of the decapitated body of the woman in a bush with her head missing.

Father of the alleged murderer who was later arrested in town, told the press correspondent that his son suffered high fever two years ago noting that Adowa once injured him.

