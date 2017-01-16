Man desperately praying day and night for his mother’s death

Posted January 16, 2017 11:21 am by Comments (1)

A 39-year-old man from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe is reportedly praying day and night requesting to God to take away his mother and siblings so he can have full ownership of the family properties. According to Zim News, the man identified as Kevin Chikerema openly told his family that he desperately wants them dead for his mission to be accomplished. In fear of losing her life, his mother, Maria

One response to Man desperately praying day and night for his mother’s death

  1. Daniel richie January 16th, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Family members need to take action, the most alow him to have wat he want before he wil kil the entire family members

