A Kenyan man stunned a crowd in Meru county after he hung on a moving helicopter carrying Raila Odinga, a politician who is vying for the Presidential seat at the August election. The 71-year-old son of Kenya’s first vice-president had gone to addressed residents to register as voters in Meru Town on Thursday. But on his way back, the man nicknamed as ‘Bungoma’s James Bond’ comfortably swung up