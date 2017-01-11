Man jailed for 22 years for stealing TV remote

35-year-old Eric Bramwell was jailed for 22 years for stealing a TV remote from a block of flats and was told by the judge that he must serve at least half of his jail sentence before been considered for release.

Bramwell stole the TV remote from an apartment building in Wheaton, Illinois, USA, on August 1, 2015, after which he left behind a glove containing traces of his DNA at the scene.

The 22 years sentence might seem like too heavy a punishment for such a crime, however, Bramwell is facing such severe sentence due to his long criminal history, one of them being alleged theft from other apartments in the area.

Eric Bramwell was found guilty in November and sentenced in January to 22 years imprisonment.

Prosecutors said that due to his criminal history, he was eligible for 30 years in prison.

“Mr Bramwell’s illegal activity and his history have finally caught up with him,” state attorney Robert Berlin said.

“Regardless of what was stolen, Mr Bramwell repeatedly thumbed his nose at the law. “He took what he wanted, time and time again, and expected to avoid the consequences. “That’s not how it works, as Mr Bramwell has now found out.”

Source: Chicago Tribune