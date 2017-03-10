Man murders his sister, injures his mother then stabs himself

Posted March 10, 2017 10:21 am by Comments (1)

A 36-year-old man killed his 33-year-old sister, critically injured his 59-year-old mother, then turned the weapon on himself. The horrific incident happened at a high-rise flat in Wolverhampton, UK. The sister died at the scene, the man died a short while later and their mother who is in a critical condition with serious stab wounds to her abdomen has undergone surgery and is receiving

One response to Man murders his sister, injures his mother then stabs himself

  1. nanu naturally March 10th, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    only god knows his reasons

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 8 year-old boy accidentally shoots sister dead with his mother’s boyfriend’s gun An eight year-old boy has shot his five year-old sister to death after they were left home alone with their...
  2. Woman hacks mother-in-law to death with an ax, says Satan asked her to also kill her mother and sister Caroline Wanjiku has confessed to hacking her mother-in-law Ann Nyambura to death in Kiambu county. She said that Satan had...
  3. Sister Nirmala Successor To Mother Teresa Dies At 81 Sister Nirmala Joshi, who succeeded Mother Teresa as head of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of...
  4. 51-Year-Old Man Kills His Mother In Lagos Over His Sister’s Will (Disturbing Pics) The Lagos state command is investigating a case of suspected murder committed by a 51 year old man against his...
  5. Nursing mother stabs man to death 22- year old nursing mother and student of the Benue State Polytechnic, Nwuese Ayom,has been nabbed by Benue State Police...
  6. Young Mother Dies After Contacting Surgeons For Buttocks Enlargement A young Colombian mother has died after plastic surgery to enlarge her bottom went wrong and she was abandoned by...
  7. Mother dies after undergoing butt-enhancing surgery A 30-year-old mother of one has died after complications from surgery to put silicon padding into her butt.Katherine Castano Orozco...
  8. Man murders the mother of his 3 children after he went on twitter to say he would do it, then confesses on instagram after killing her This is one of those bizarre stories that proves that truth is worse than fiction. So in February, 23 year...
  9. Victims of suspected murder-suicide in Hertfordshire, UK named as Nigerian man Olumide Orimoloye and wife A couple who died from stab wounds in a suspected murder-suicide in the UK, on Sunday, February 19th, have been...
  10. Wow! Checkout these photos of a lady with her sister and mother Twitter user, BadCay shared photos of herself, her sister and their mom and captioned it “My mom, my sister and...

< YOHAIG home