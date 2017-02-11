Man reportedly stole a girl’s phone at gun point in Rivers state, logs into her FB page, posts his pics there and mocks her

Posted February 11, 2017

According to the crazy story, the man stole the girl’s phone at gun point in Rivers state, logged into her Facebook account (Gabrilla Uchechi Eberechukwu) changed her profile pic to his, and wrote ‘I Mind U’. When her Facebook friends called him out for being a thief, he laughed at them, writing ‘Ha Ha’ with a laughing emoji…unbelievable! See the rest after the cut…

What do you think?

