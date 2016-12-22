Mavin crew fly in style to Abidjan
The Mavin Crew ‘mighty three’, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and Korede Bello, just arrived Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoir ahead of a show. They flew private jet and shared the photos on their individual Instagram accounts.
