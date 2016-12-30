MC Galaxy flaunts bundles of cash on Instagram (watch)
Posted December 30, 2016 7:21 pm by admin Comments
Sekem crooner MC Galaxy posted a shocking video of himself on Instagram flaunting bundles of Naira notes. Watch the video on Linda Ikeji Music
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
Related posts:
- Singer MC Galaxy Packs Wads Of Cash After “Losing N25m To MMM” (Pic, Video) Thursday, 29 December 2016Video: Weeks after losing N25m to MMM, MC Galaxy shows off bundles of cash Singer MC Galaxy...
- MC Galaxy displays bundles of dollars on instagram That looks like over a 100 grand cash. That’s serious… Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
- African China flaunts cash & jewelry via Instagram (photos) Musician Chinagorom Onuoha aka African China, shared these pics of foreign currency, jewelery and a cover of his old album...
- Watch Hello video by Mc Galaxy, endorsed by ALicia Keys & Swizz Beats Mc Galaxy a.k.a the king of new dance in Africa is set to take 2016 by storm. He is currently...
- Mc Galaxy releases a multi million naira censored and uncensored versions of his new video Bounce It Remix and a comedy After Hitting a Mega Deal from Walt Disney for his Sekem song being used in Queen of Katwe Movie, Mc...
- Win cash prizes: MC Galaxy Komolop Cholop dance competition Mc Galaxy the Sekem master has brought us again another mad dance he created called Komolop cholop with a new...
- MC Galaxy hits the studio with Swizz Beats to record Sekem remix Mc Galaxy is currently in the studio with Award winning Producer Swizz beat in New York to Record multiple hit...
- MC Galaxy is the New King of Dance as he Shoots ‘Komolop Cholop’ Video MC Galaxy just wrapped up the shooting of his latest video – Komolop Cholop – and it looks quite interesting....
- There’s a New Dance! Watch MC Galaxy’s New Video – Komolop Cholop Okokobioko! BellaNaija brought you behind the scenes photos from the shoot of MC Galaxy‘s “Komolop Cholop” (click here if you...
- MC Galaxy and the Cross River state Gov present Shupe for Ayade (Official Calabar Carnival anthem) and 1 million Naira dance competition Mc Galaxy a.k.a the King of New Dance in Africa and the Cross River State Governor Professor Ben Ayade a.k.a...
What do you think?