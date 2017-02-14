Migration expert warns that over 50 million Muslims are willing to support jihadists who carry out terror attacks in defence of the religion

Posted February 14, 2017 5:21 am by Comments

In light of the refugee crisis which has seen millions of Muslims from war-torn countries pouring into secular Europe, a Dutch migration expert has warned the European Union of the immense risks. Professor Ruud Koopmans warned the EU on Monday to block the entry of any refugees whose identity cannot be categorically confirmed. According to Koopmans, of the 1 billion adult Muslims in the world,

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Muslims Against Terror Condemn The Terror Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Baghdad, Others This is a press statement by Muslims against Terror:Assalamu alaykum (peace be with you) brothers and sisters in Saudi Arabia,...
  2. Muslims are ‘no more to blame for Paris than you are’: Open letter goes viral following terror attacks An open letter that was posted to Facebook yesterday urged people not to ‘lay blame at the doors of the...
  3. Ramadan: Cleric warns Muslims against sexual activity Sheik Yahya Al-Yolawi, Chief Imam of Area 10, Abuja, Juma’ah Mosque, has warned Muslim faithful against any act that could...
  4. DSS Warns Of Possible Terror Attacks During Eid-el-Fitr The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted Nigerians on the need to look out for suspicious packages and strange...
  5. Ethiopian Muslims sentenced on terror-related charges A court in Ethiopia has jailed a group of Muslims convicted of terrorism-related charges. The group was first charged in...
  6. Ooni Says Islam Is A Religion Of Peace And Charges Muslims To Emulate Mohammed. The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has described Islam as a religion of and...
  7. Sultan urges wealthy Muslims to support the needy The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on Sunday urged wealthy Muslims to pay out their Zakat to the...
  8. Alabama Governor opposes relocation of Syrian refugeess to the state following Paris terror attacks Following the terrorist attacks in Paris over the weekend, Alabama Governor on Sunday, November 15, said he will oppose any...
  9. Nigeria Warns Citizens Against Illegal Migration To Libya The Nigerian Government has warned its citizens and the people of Africa against the dangers of living in Libya. The...
  10. Placing money inside brassiere can cause breast cancer, expert warns women “The common types of cancer in the country included breast, cervix, ovary, colorectal and uterus.” The post Placing money inside...

< YOHAIG home