Mikel Obi joins Chinese club Tianjin TEDA after 11 years with Chelsea

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has become the latest ex- Premier League star to make a big-money move to Chinese Super League after completing his medicals with Tianjin TEDA yesterday. The midfielder, who had been frozen out of first-team football by coach Antonio Conte this season, will reportedly earn £140,000 a week.

The 29-year-old who arrived Stamford Bridge in 2006, is understood to have signed a three-year deal, after a successful spell in England, winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups.