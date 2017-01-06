Mikel Obi joins Chinese club Tianjin TEDA after 11 years with Chelsea

Mikel Obi joins Chinese club Tianjin TEDA after 11 years with Chelsea

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has become the latest ex- Premier League star to make a big-money move to Chinese Super League after completing his medicals with Tianjin TEDA yesterday. The midfielder, who had been frozen out of first-team football by coach Antonio Conte this season, will reportedly earn £140,000 a week.

The 29-year-old who arrived Stamford Bridge in 2006, is understood to have signed a three-year deal, after a successful spell in England, winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups.

