Missing Nigerian woman Folashade Fashinas and daughter found safe and sound in London
Posted February 10, 2017
Folashade Fashinas, 34, and her seven-year-old daughter, who had been missing from her home in Greenwich, London since January 20th, have been found safe and sound. Source: METROPOLITAN POLICE UK
