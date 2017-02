Every woman deserves the world, because as strong women we are diverse. Some are presidents, some are Ministers, some rule empires, some are builders, some of us change lives. Whatever you are doing or about to do, the journey begins with a step. Here is a little Luxury from Larrit as you take that step. #Selflove #Spoilyourself #Larrittshoevillage #Youareworthit #larrittluxurybrand Ig @