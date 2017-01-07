More photos of that very unique couple…
Posted January 7, 2017 10:21 am by admin Comments (1)
When they want to make love, there’s no way he’ll get on top of her, is there? ?
This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.
One response to More photos of that very unique couple…
What do you think? Cancel reply
Related posts:
- See This Couple’s Unique Ooni Of Ife Inspired Pre-Wedding Photos Kingsley and his beautiful fiancee Oyin had this really unique pre-wedding photoshoot. They went the proudly African route for their...
- Childhood Love: Check out photos of this young couple who recently tied the knot (Photos) At 7, Kris met Jamal. At 13, He promised to give her the fairy tale wedding of her dreams if...
- Couple set to tie the knot after 9 years of dating…check out their throwback photos Nigerian man, Jimi Ogunlela and his fiancee, Farida, who have been dating for 9 years are about to tie the...
- Photos of a couple that have been dating for 12 years go viral According to the lady, Happiness Clement, who shared the photos on Facebook, she and her man have been in a...
- Check out this unique pre-wedding photos from Jos This couple’s unique pre-wedding photos with their dog is everything some dog lovers will envy. The couple in these photos...
- Photos: Couple who met inside a commercial bus in Lagos 8 years ago set to wed 8 years after meeting inside a commercial bus in Lagos, Bello Oboh and his fiancee @Misspoza on IG, will be...
- Couple Who Met On BBM Are Now Married (Photos) Love can be found in different places; Church, At work, On the road, in the ‘danfo’ even on social media!...
- Mentally challenged couple spotted in public display of affection in Bayelsa state (photos) The woman is pregnant and it is believed that the man is responsible. See more photos as shared by Facebook...
- Check out a couple & their entourage’s unique but dangerous entry They came into their wedding reception in a tractor. Lol. See more photos after the cut… Credit: Twitter | @_AreaBoy...
- Zahra Buhari is proudly Fulani: “I respect tradition, it’s what makes us unique” Zahra Buhari posted this bridal photo from her Kamu ceremony, writing: “I respect tradition, it is what makes us unique.....
Amin Daba January 7th, 2017 at 8:47 pm
Who dat cap fits let dem wear it..And lbelieved one man’s food is another man’s poison.lf Almighty GOD blesses d married d couples will end up wit famous & glamorous children….l really like d combination of both couples…cheers & happy new year 2017.