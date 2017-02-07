Must watch: Lai Mohammed is a Liar From the Pit of Hell (Video)

Reno Omokri reacts to Lai Mohammed’s comment on the killing of Christians in Nigeria where Lai said the killings of Christians by Muslims is a fallacy. Watch and listen attentively to what he says.

What do you think?

