‘My goodbye has already started’-Pep Guardiola reveals he’s set to retire from football

Posted January 3, 2017 8:21 am by Comments

‘My goodbye has already started’-Pep Guardiola reveals he’s set to retire from football

Man City coach Pep Guardiola has stunned the football world by revealing that he’ll soon retire from coaching despite being only 45 years of age.

The former Barca and Bayern Munich boss who has been very successful since his coaching career started with Barcelona B team, revealed that Manchester city could be his last coaching job, after watching his team struggle to beat Burnley on Monday night.

 

Winasbet.com

Guardiola watched his player Fernandinho pick up a red card and watched his team play with 10men, but was surprised that the referee allowed Burnley’s goal despite his goalkeeper Bravo, was fouled in the process, and he then admitted ‘his goodbye has already started’

Before the game’s kick off, Guardiola told NBC: “I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more, but I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.
“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”
After the game’s kick off last night, when asked about his earlier comments, he said:
“It might be one of my last teams – because I decide so.”

This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji’s Blog. Read the original story here.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Guardiola Says Manchester City Win Against Barcelona Is Vital Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Barcelona as momentous, considering he has only been working at the...
  2. Pep Guardiola won’t coach Barca again, his time there has come and gone – His father reveals Pep Guardiola’s father, Valenti Guardiola has revealed that the current Man City manager won’t return to the camp Nou to to...
  3. Guardiola unfazed by Man City’ Winless Run Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is unfazed by his side winless run as they travel to West Brom in the...
  4. My coaching career will end soon – Guardiola Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has revealed that the end of his coaching career is near. The 45-year-old signed a...
  5. Yusuf to understudy Guardiola at Manchester City Super Eagles interim coach, Salisu Yusuf, has said he plans to return overseas to understudy new Manchester City manager, Pep...
  6. Guardiola to take over at Man City Pep Guardiola will take over as coach of Manchester City on a three-year deal, the English club said Monday after...
  7. I want to prove myself at Manchester City – Guardiola says at his unveiling New Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has said he wants to prove himself at the club, after he was officially...
  8. Beware Of Dangerous Watford, Guardiola Tells Manchester City Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola, has told his side to expect a tough battle when they take on Watford on Wednesday....
  9. Guardiola Confirmed As Manchester City Manager Manchester City have confirmed that Pep Guardiola will replace Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager this summer. This was disclosed...
  10. Xavi Boasts Guardiola Can Change English Football Former Barcelona captain, Xavier Hernandez, otherwise known as Xavi has boasted of the competence of his former manager, Pep Guardiola...

< YOHAIG home