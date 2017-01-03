‘My goodbye has already started’-Pep Guardiola reveals he’s set to retire from football

Man City coach Pep Guardiola has stunned the football world by revealing that he’ll soon retire from coaching despite being only 45 years of age.

The former Barca and Bayern Munich boss who has been very successful since his coaching career started with Barcelona B team, revealed that Manchester city could be his last coaching job, after watching his team struggle to beat Burnley on Monday night.

Guardiola watched his player Fernandinho pick up a red card and watched his team play with 10men, but was surprised that the referee allowed Burnley’s goal despite his goalkeeper Bravo, was fouled in the process, and he then admitted ‘his goodbye has already started’

Before the game’s kick off, Guardiola told NBC: “I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more, but I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

After the game’s kick off last night, when asked about his earlier comments, he said:

“It might be one of my last teams – because I decide so.”