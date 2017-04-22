N6 billion found by EFCC in the account of a former commissioner belongs to Niger state government – Gov. Bello says

Niger state governor, Abubakar Bello, says the N6 bn found in various accounts operated by a former Commissioner of Local Government in the state and ex PDP governorship candidate of the state, Kantigi Liman, belongs to the state government. On April 11th, EFCC disclosed it had found N4 billion in two company accounts linked to Liman and another N2 billion was yesterday found in a UBA account

