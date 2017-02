Mandla Mandela, the oldest grandson of former and late South African President, Nelson Mandela is expecting his first child with his wife, Rabia Clarke. In a joint statement released Monday, Febuary 6, 2017, through their traditional Mvezo titles – Nkosi Zwelivelile and Nkosikazi Nosekeni Rabia Mandela, it reads: ‘We are excited beyond words today to be celebrating not only our first wedding