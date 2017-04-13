N’golo Kanté, Eden Hazard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for 2016/017 PFA Player of the Year award

Chelsea’s star midfielder N’Golo Kante, Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Man U supremo Zlatan Ibrahimovic, headline the stellar names of premier league stars nominated by the English Professional Footballers Association (PFA) for the 2016/017 player of the year award. The six man shortlist includes Alexis Sánchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Harry Kane.

One response to N’golo Kanté, Eden Hazard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for 2016/017 PFA Player of the Year award

  1. ota clement April 13th, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I tip Hazard for the award.

    Reply

