N’golo Kanté, Eden Hazard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for 2016/017 PFA Player of the Year award

Chelsea’s star midfielder N’Golo Kante, Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and Man U supremo Zlatan Ibrahimovic, headline the stellar names of premier league stars nominated by the English Professional Footballers Association (PFA) for the 2016/017 player of the year award. The six man shortlist includes Alexis Sánchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Harry Kane.