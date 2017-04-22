Nigeria Police Force declares Terwase ‘Ghana’ Akwaza wanted, ?10m reward for anyone with useful info leading to his arrest

Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana (pictured) has been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force. A warrant of arrest has been duly obtained from Court for the arrest of Akwaza aka Ghana and he is wanted for the merciless killings of seventeen (17) innocent persons, wanton destruction of properties worth millions of naira by arson, at Zaki Biam on 20th March 2017, and for the killing in cold blood of