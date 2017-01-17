Nigerian military jet accidentally kills civilians and humanitarian aid workers in Borno settlement

The Nigerian military on Tuesday said a fighter jet accidentally shot some civilians and humanitarian aid workers during an operation in Kala Balge, Borno State. The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, who disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Maiduguri, said soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops

  1. Beegu Terlumun January 17th, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Why must they allow that urgly incident to bring tension while others had be worried about the attack over students

