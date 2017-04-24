Nigerian transgender, Noni Salma, shares lovely new photos
Posted April 24, 2017 11:21 am by admin Comments
She attended a movie premiere this weekend in a gold dress. See her before photos here
Related posts:
- I wish I transitioned earlier- Nigerian transgender, Noni Salma says in new interview Noni Salma whose original name is Habeeb Lawal, is a Nigerian transgender. In an interview with Young Africa Media, Noni...
- Transgender Noni Lawal: See How A Nigerian Man Transformed Into A Woman (Photos) This beautiful lady pictured below used to be a man – a young Nigerian entertainment journalist as a matter of...
- Red Carpet Photos! Ramsey Nouah, Majid Michel, Uru Eke & More Attend ‘Busted Life’ Movie Premiere in London The anticipated movie Busted Life premiered over the weekend in London and the event was attended by cast members as...
- Nigerian transgender Stephanie Rose shares new photos of herself Stephanie Rose who used to be known as Dapo Adaralegbe is a Nigerian transgender who resides in Netherlands. Stephanie Rose...
- Official Photos! Ini Edo, Desmond Elliot, Halima Abubakar, Emem Isong & More attend the Premiere of ‘While You Slept’ Over the weekend the premiere of Ini Edo’s latest movie ‘While You Slept’ was premiered (click here if you missed...
- Top Actress, Ufuoma Mcdermott And Her Curves Sizzle In Lovely Ensembles (Photos) Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, is a beautiful sight for sore eyes in different smashing ensembles. The stunning mother of two...
- Photos: Nigerian transgender, Miss SaHHara stuns in red Nigerian Transgender, Miss SaHHara shared these stunning new photos on Facebook. More photos after the cut.....
- The Hottest Blockbuster This Weekend! Photos from the Premiere of “Furious 7? It is certainly one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year! “Furious 7“, the car driven (pun intended!) franchise...
- Tchidi Chikere shares lovely family photos Movie director Tchidi Chikere, shared lovely photos of himself, his wife, Nuella Njubibo and daughter. Cute! More photos after the...
- A Nairalander Shares His Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos Inspired by donogaga, I’ve decided to upload my own Pre-wedding photos. Nairaland...
What do you think?