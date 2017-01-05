Omisore brings joy to hospital patients, orphanage homes on New Year day in Osun State

In line with his annual social intervention cause which started about 10 years ago, former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator IyiolaOmisore (Phd) FNSE, CON, early morning of January 1st, 2017, brought unspeakable joy to hundreds of in-patients at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ife, and the children and care givers at the Covenant Orphanage & Welfare Centre in Moro village, Osun State.

Senator Omisore arrived the administrative block of the teaching hospital at exact 9:00am and was received by the top management and staff of the hospital led by the Chief Medical Director, Professor Victor Adetiloye.

Receiving the visitor, the CMD, Professor Adetiloye profusely thanked Senator Omisore for chosen to spend his first day every year with the patients of OAUTH, Ife and at orphanage homes. Adetiloye enumerated several intervention projects that Omisore has been doing to advance the hospital; these he said includes, water projects, road construction, and building of new wards in the hospital.

From the hospital, Omisore and his convoy drove straight to the Covenant Orphanage & Welfare Centre in Moro ward, another community within the state. He was received with appreciative songs by the inmates and care giver at the home. Omisore sang with them, danced with them, prayed for them, and presented several packs of packaged food items that includes bags of 50kgs rice, indomie noodles, gallons of oil, bags of beans, cartons of tin milk, beverages etc.

He appealed to Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper.

“You don’t have to be rich to help others in need. A little assist will go a long way in the life of a needy. At the hospital, both the in-patients and the detained patients always wait for me to come and bail them out on January 1st of every year; and I am always happy to bring that relief to them. I pray for God’s grace to continue”, OtunbaIyiolaOmisore concluded.

Omisore being welcomed on January 1st, 2017 by Nurses on duty at a ward in the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Senator IyiolaOmisore (Phd) FNSE being conducted round the wards by Professor Victor Adetiloye the Chief Medical Director of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) Ile Ife, Osun State on January 1st, 2017, to share his annual new year goodies to patients in all the entire hospital and also pay off debts of detainee patients who have not been able to pay their outstanding medical bills.

Senator IyiolaOmisore (Phd) FNSE presenting a relieve package to Mrs Emily Oladejo, a patient at the gynecological ward of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) Ile Ife, Osun State on January 1st, 2017; behind him is the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Victor Adetiloye

Senator IyiolaOmisore gives a goodie pack to a patient at the Gynecology Ward at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, Osun State on January 1st, 2017

Senator IyiolaOmisore at the Covenant Orphanage and Welfare Centre, Moro, Ile Oba, Ife, Osun State, where he went to spend New Year day, January 1st, 2017 with the children and donated relieve materials

Senator IyiolaOmisore at the Covenant Orphanage and Welfare Centre, Moro, Ile Oba, Ife, Osun State

