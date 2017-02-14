On The Trump/Buhari Call – Reno Omokri
Related posts:
- Reno Omokri breaks silence, wants “baby factories” allowed Mr. Omokri says raids on baby factories are reminiscent of the Salem Witch Trials The post Reno Omokri breaks silence,...
- Pres. Jonathan Vs. Buhari – Whose Body Language is More Convincing? Reno Omokri Asks Reno Omokri, Special Assistant to President Jonathan on New Media, has launched a #BuhariMustDebate campaign on Twitter. In one of...
- Reno Omokri Lauds Buhari’s Appointments | Says Selections were Impartial Reno Omokri, Former special assistant on new media to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, is praising the appointments President Buhari has...
- Adeboye: Reno Omokri presents evidence showing Jonathan did not create FRC controversial law Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has denied reports that the controversial Financial Reporting...
- Reno Omokri Presents Book to former President Jonathan (photos) President Goodluck Jonathan and his former New Media SA, Reno Omokri, recently reunited at an event where Reno Omokri handed...
- Your Pastor Is Not Your Daddy – Reno Omokri Reno Omokri who is the former special assistant to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan has come for people who call...
- Reno Omokri Congratulates Buhari on Victory, Says He Still Believes in GEJ’s Leadership In an article titled Jonathan’s Legacy of Change, Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, congratulated...
- LIB Exclusive: Photo of GEJ Writing Foreword of Reno Omokri’s book LIB had previously brought you the news that former President Jonathan had written the foreword to Reno Omokri’s new book,...
- Reno Omokri Responds To A Nairalander’s Comment About Him patriotic9jaboy watch your back o, it’s like Reno omokri is on nairaland. Everybody should help us search for his username....
- Reno Omokri Blasts Fashola & Fayemi For “Betraying Tinubu”, Nigerians React Aide to Former president Jonathan, Reno omokri took to twitter to blast former Lagos state governor Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola,...
What do you think?