Over 500 people turned up for the 2hr 30minutes protest, Now what?

Today, February 6, 2017 the much anticipated pro-Nigerian protest held in Lagos and Abuja. In Lagos, the protest kicked off at about 10am from National Stadium and protesters marched to the National Theater. At about 12:30pm, the protest had wrapped up. A few Celebrities including Charley Boy, Seyi Law, Yomi Fabiyi Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and others were all in attendance

    That very good let government no we are not happy with what the are doing Nigerians should stand for there right the people that manage are government are bad people

