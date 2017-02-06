Over 500 people turned up for the 2hr 30minutes protest, Now what?

Today, February 6, 2017 the much anticipated pro-Nigerian protest held in Lagos and Abuja. In Lagos, the protest kicked off at about 10am from National Stadium and protesters marched to the National Theater. At about 12:30pm, the protest had wrapped up. A few Celebrities including Charley Boy, Seyi Law, Yomi Fabiyi Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and others were all in attendance