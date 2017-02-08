Patoranking to set the stage on fire this valentine!!!…As Hard Rock Cafe Lagos presents “Let Love Rock You”
Buzzing Reggae and dancehall king, Patoranking is set for a mind blowing performance at Hard Rock Cafe Lagos this valentine. Rock the valentine season better than the last as Patoranking will be thrilling you and your partner to some of his hit jams all through the night at the “Let Love Rock You” concert. What better way to spend the Saturday before Valentine swaying to love beats in the
What do you think?