PayPorte Brings Tayo Faniran as Brand Ambassador

PayPorte.com, Nigeria’s e-commerce company of the Year 2016, has announced the return of former Big Brother Africa housemate, Tayo Faniran, as its Brand Ambassador. Tayo will play a role in enhancing PayPorte’s brand aspirations and values through his association with the brand’s products and promotional activities.







Announcing the new deal as brandambassador, the Chief Executive Officer, PayPorte Global Systems, Bassey Eyo, said, “PayPorte stands for its commitment towards offering the highest quality products and services to its customers with the aim of adding value to their needs. With this association we at PayPorte are reaffirming our commitment to providing wide range of products that meets the lifestyles of our target customers – young people who choose smarter and modern ways of living and desire quality products to meet their everyday needs”

“Tayo has huge acceptance among our target market here in Nigeria and outside the country. We are confident that this partnership will further strengthen our brand’s image and help us to reach out to more consumers.” Bassey Added.

Head of Strategy and Planning, PayPorte,Irene Kayoma, said,“We are happy to welcome Tayo Faniran back to the PayPorte family. We believe he represents the hip, classic urban lifestyle and vibes that our customers are known for, along with his personality and talent. He has been a fantastic partner and member of the PayPorte family and we believe his coming will help us as a brand in moving to the new level.”

Head of Operations, PayPorte, Boma Igah, noted thatboth Tayo Faniran and the PayPorte brand are committed to adding value to customers and prospects by providing them with quality products that meets their every need at the most competitive prices. We believe that the fuse of Tayo and PayPorte, together with other members of the PayPorte family would help add value to the brand”.

Speaking about the new deal with PayPorte, Tayo said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to be associated with a brand like PayPorte, Nigeria’s preferred Online store once again. The quality of their products and commitment to providing top quality at best prices is a perfect match with my idea of the ideal online shopping brand in the country. I am delighted and very excited to be a part of the family.”