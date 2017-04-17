Photo: Corps member serving in Abuja goes missing

Posted April 17, 2017 7:21 pm by Comments (1)

Ugochukwu Udeh, pictured above, a Corps Member currently serving in Abuja is missing. According to his friends, Ugochukwu is a graduate from the University of Ibadan, hails from Enugu state, and resides in Lugbe, a surburb in Abuja. He left home for church in Wuse yesterday and has since not returned. All efforts to reach him has proved abortive as his phones are switched off. Anyone with

One response to Photo: Corps member serving in Abuja goes missing

  1. Eletuo Oluchi Blessing April 17th, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    on Wednesday or Tuesday I saw a corp that was just talking to himself he is mentally drained passing through adeniran ogunsanya shopping mall surulere Lagos n he treek pass through shitta

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Two Beautiful Ladies Declared Missing In Abuja (Photo) According to the Instagram user, @asoebiguru_fabrics, the two beautiful ladies we were meant to have a get-together for Veronica’s Birthday...
  2. Checkout The NYSC Khaki Given To A Corps Member Serving In Ogun (Photo) This is always expected. This is the oversized Khaki that was given to a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch...
  3. Photo: Corps member suffers spinal cord injury after road accident in Enugu A Corps member, Eze Ejike Godwin was involved in a road traffic accident which resulted in a spinal cord injury....
  4. This Young Man Is Missing (Photo) This guy left the house in Benin on the 21st of July and has since not returned. All effort to...
  5. Female Corps Member missing (photos) A 24-year-old female youth Corper, Ijeoma Susan Azubuike (pictured above) has been declared missing by her family. She was last seen...
  6. Photos: Serving corps member drowns in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Dayo, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC drowned on August 27th after he accidentally slipped of a...
  7. Abuja landlord removes tenants’ roof; N45,000 missing A 50-year-old landlord, Solomon Kudu, allegedly removed the roof of his tenants’ apartment and stole one of the tenant’s N45,000,...
  8. This Young Lady Is Missing (Photo) Good day Stella, My friend’s cousin has been missing since January, her name is OLOFINKUA Theresa omowunmi,22yrs. she went for...
  9. Sad! Corps Member Serving At Kaduna Hospital Dies Of Lassa Fever A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Dr. Ogboji Kelechi, has died of Lassa fever in Kaduna State....
  10. Kidnappers Of Missing Abuja Ladies & Man Demand $300,000 Ransom Update on the missing Abuja three, guys. It has been confirmed that Veronica Otogo, Bisola Mohammed, Damilola Oribuyaku were abducted....

< YOHAIG home