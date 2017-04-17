Photo: Corps member serving in Abuja goes missing
Ugochukwu Udeh, pictured above, a Corps Member currently serving in Abuja is missing. According to his friends, Ugochukwu is a graduate from the University of Ibadan, hails from Enugu state, and resides in Lugbe, a surburb in Abuja. He left home for church in Wuse yesterday and has since not returned. All efforts to reach him has proved abortive as his phones are switched off. Anyone with
Eletuo Oluchi Blessing April 17th, 2017 at 9:50 pm
on Wednesday or Tuesday I saw a corp that was just talking to himself he is mentally drained passing through adeniran ogunsanya shopping mall surulere Lagos n he treek pass through shitta