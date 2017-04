A 38-year-old awaiting trial prisoner Sunday Akubor died in Oko Prison, Edo State Tuesday evening, April 18th. According to Chief Executive Officer of Behind Bars Initiative, Prince Gwannishu Harrison (pictured) who broke the news this morning, the father of two was arrested for issuing a dud cheque to a business associate, one Abogame Fredrick. He was arraigned before a Magistrate Court on