Photo: Is Rukaiyat Indimi-Dantata pregnant?

Posted February 13, 2017 2:21 pm

The noticeable bump in the photo has got people speculating that billionaire daughter, Rukaiyat Indimi- Dantata is pregnant with her second child. Of course, it could be too much food seeing that the photo was taken at her younger brother’s wedding…

What do you think?

