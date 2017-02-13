Photo: Is Rukaiyat Indimi-Dantata pregnant?
Posted February 13, 2017 2:21 pm by admin Comments
The noticeable bump in the photo has got people speculating that billionaire daughter, Rukaiyat Indimi- Dantata is pregnant with her second child. Of course, it could be too much food seeing that the photo was taken at her younger brother’s wedding…
Related posts:
- Photos From Zahra & Ahmed Indimi’s Wedding Reception. Zahra Dances With Hubby President Buhari Daughter, Zahra Buhari wed her man Ahmed Indimi, the son of billionaire businessman Mohammed Indimi. Photo Credit Instagram:...
- Billionaire offsprings, Usman Dantata & Rukaiya Indimi welcome baby girl The couple who tied the knot in a lavish wedding in November 2013 have welcomed a child together – a...
- Billionaire daughter, Adama Indimi stunning in new photos D’banj’s ex and daughter of billionaire oil magnate Mohammed Indimi, Adama Indimi, looks flawless in these new photos. Welcome to...
- Another Woman In Davido’s Life Is Pregnant (Photos) Nigerian Afro pop star and Sony Music Entertainment artist Davido will soon be an uncle as his elder sister Ashely...
- Zahra Buhari-Indimi shares cute photo from her wedding as she celebrates 1 month wedding anniversary Zahra Buhari-Indimi who got married a month ago to Ahmed Indimi shared a photo from their wedding day and captioned...
- Adama Indimi shares cute throwback photo of herself with billionaire dad In celebration of Father’s Day, Adama Indimi shared a cute throwback photo of herself with her father, billionaire oil mogul,...
- Yusuf Buhari Poses With His Pretty Sister, Zahra Ahead Of Her Wedding To Indimi Here’s a very cute photo of the president’s children, Yusuf and Zahra Buhari. Zahra and her brother were spotted in...
- Exclusive: Customized LV boxes, designer luxury items & more.. Billionaire Indimi family definitely know how to gift their daughter-in-laws Mustapha, son of Maiduguri Oil billionaire, Mohammed Indimi, married Fatima, daughter of House of Reps member, Mamman Nur Sheriff, over...
- Zahra Buhari & Husband Ahmed Indimi On Honeymoon In Saudi Arabia (Photo) It’s been a week since Mrs Zahra Buhari Indimi and husband Ahmed got married in a well talked about, lavish...
- Stunning new photo of Rukaiya Indimi-Dantata She is so beautiful! Photo credit: Jideofstola...
What do you think?