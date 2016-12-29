Photo: LUTH refuses to release set of twins due to parents inability to pay N100k medical bills

Singer, Azeezat who visited the Lagos University Teaching Hospital last week, shared the sad situation of these set of twins and their parents. She wrote

“Complements of the season my people, on our visit to LUTH last week, we met Ella & Maya, very healthy bouncing twins, but they cannot go home. They cannot go home because their parents can’t afford to pay their medical bills. Are u moved to make sure Ella & Maya go home before the New year? Pls pls pick up ur phones & send something to .. Goodness Eze Skye Bank 3022811842, Savings. We need just less than a Hundred Thousand. May God meet us all at d point of our needs”.