Photo: Nigerian footballer, Dele Alli wins Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year award for 2016-2017

Nigerian footballer and Tottenham midfielder, Dele Alli has won the young player of the year award at the Professional Footballers Association award. Dele won the award for the second successive year at the ceremony which held at the Grosvener hotel in London last night. He beat notable players like Harry Kane, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, Leroy Sane of Manchester City, Sunderland goalkeeper

