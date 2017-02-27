Photo of President Buhari and his daughter in London
Posted February 27, 2017 8:21 pm by admin Comments (1)
President Buhari seen relaxing and speaking with one of his daughters, Hadiza, at Abuja House in London.
Awiki February 27th, 2017 at 9:51 pm
In as much as we pray for the speedy recovery and return of our president, I would suggest the president do a video chat or broadcast to Nigerians