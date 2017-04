37-year-old Ifeanyi Ajaero was arrested by police in Ogun State for chaining his wife, Obiageli, 28, to a Generator set from night till daybreak. The incident happened at Ewooluwo Shagamu in Shagamu Local Government Area of the state.The suspect, who is a member of the disbanded merchant Navy used hand-cuff to chain his wife who had become weak as a result of severe beating. According to