A middle aged woman identified as Sherifat, has been arrested by men of the Lagos state police command for brutalizing her 4 year old nephew, Pamilerin, for bedwetting and stooling on his bed repeatedly. According to her neighbors in her Oko-Oba Agege residence, Sherifat has been assaulting the little boy since he was brought to live with her in February. The boy’s parents live in Ogun state.