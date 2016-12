Dayo Enioluwa Adeleke, who was murdered by her Cameroonian househelp on Tuesday, December 20th, will be laid to rest today.

Service of Songs and funeral service will be held today Thursday, December 29, at Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi. Internment follows immediately after at The Vaults and Gardens, also in Ikoyi. May her soul rest in peace, Amen