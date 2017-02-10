Photo: Wife of flamboyant Zimbabwean prophet shows of another ride…this time a red Lamborghini

Posted February 10, 2017 3:21 am by Comments

Weeks after she flaunted a green Verde Mantis Lamborghini, Beverly Angel, wife of Prophet, Uebert Angel, showed off another powerful ride on Instagram. That looks like another Lambo. More photos after the cut…

What do you think?

