Photo: Wife of flamboyant Zimbabwean prophet shows of another ride…this time a red Lamborghini
Posted February 10, 2017 3:21 am by admin Comments
Weeks after she flaunted a green Verde Mantis Lamborghini, Beverly Angel, wife of Prophet, Uebert Angel, showed off another powerful ride on Instagram. That looks like another Lambo. More photos after the cut…
Related posts:
- Photos: Wife of flamboyant Zimbabwean prophet shows off her new Lamborghini Beverly Angel, wife of Prophet Uebert Angel, the flamboyant leader of Spirit Embassy showed off her latest ride…a green Verde...
- Zimbabwean Police arrests prophet for fraud and bewitching church members A Zimbabwean prophet was on Saturday arrested on fraud allegations and fake bewitching after his driver exposed his tricks. The...
- Wife of popular evangelist, Prophet Abiara, dies at 70 Wife of popular evangelist and founder of Christ Apostolic (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet S. K. Abiara, Evangelist (Mrs) Christianah Abiara, has...
- Prophet Has Sex With His Church Member’s Wife And Threatens To Kill Him (Photos) According to H-Metro News, Zimbabwe, a HARARE prophet with the Johanne Masowe eChishanu church has allegedly threatened to kill a...
- Prophet Abiara’s Wife, Aduke, Is Dead At 70 The wife of popular Nigerian prophet, S.K Abiara, Aduke is dead. This was revealed by a source close to the...
- “When You’re Married To Your God Sent”: Actor Mr Ibu Shows Off His Lovely Wife Nollywood comic Actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu says he’s so proud of his cute wife that she...
- Photo: Zimbabwean man forces wife to sleep with stranger for $3000 A Zimbabwean woman, Junior Phiri, has accused her husband, Douglas Hazvinei Gondo, of forcing her into prostitution to enable him...
- Senator Dino Melaye Poses In Front Of His Lamborghini Gallardo And Ferrari California Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye shared this picture of himself with his Lamborghini Gallardo and Ferrari California. http://autojosh.com/2345-2/ Nairaland...
- Prophet Ajanaku’s Wife Again, Says “My Husband Is Not Dead, I Talk To Him Daily” Wife of Prophet Ajanaku who died three years ago, Ireti Ajanaku has said though her husband is gone, his spirit...
- Peter Okoye Shows Off His Cars In New Photo Peter okoye show off his lovely ride via his instagram page. image Source :: https://www.instagram.com/p/BKIGwPkDhcj/ Nairaland...
What do you think?